Iran vowed to respond to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani
Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

Mohammad Javad Zarif issues the warning in a Twitter post, on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani, saying new intel indicates 'Israeli agent-provocateurs' are planning to attack American targets in Iraq

Reuters |
Published: 01.02.21 , 18:41
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.
    • He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    (Photo: AFP)
    Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the U.S. embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.
    "New intelligence from Iraq indicate(s) that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against American, putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war)," Zarif said in a tweet.
    "Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly," Zarif wrote.
    Iran vowed to respond to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani
    (Photo: AFP, AP)
    Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.
    The U.S. military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.

