New round of talks on Syria's constitution begins in Geneva

Delegations from Syria's government, opposition and civil society began a new round of meetings in Geneva on Monday aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country.
The fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee came days after UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that many subjects have been discussed for more than a year and it's now time for the committee to ensure that "the meetings are better organized and more focused."
Syria's nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries.