Lebanon's parliament speaker said on Thursday that a framework had been agreed for talks with Israel to end a long-running border dispute between the two nations that are formally at war.

Lebanon's parliament speaker said on Thursday that a framework had been agreed for talks with Israel to end a long-running border dispute between the two nations that are formally at war.

Lebanon's parliament speaker said on Thursday that a framework had been agreed for talks with Israel to end a long-running border dispute between the two nations that are formally at war.