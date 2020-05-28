U.S. planning to cancel visas of Chinese graduate students, say sources

The United States is planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students believed by President Donald Trump's administration to have links with China's military, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

