Cyprus police question Russian man over links to Beirut chemicals cargo

Cyprus has located and questioned a Russian man named in multiple news reports as the owner of the ship that carried a cargo of ammonium nitrate abandoned in Beirut and that exploded in a devastating fireball.

A Cyprus police spokesman said an individual, who he did not name, was questioned at his home in Cyprus on Thursday afternoon.

