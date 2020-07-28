NEW: Ynetnews and ILTV team up for daily English news show

Ynetnews is delighted to announce its new partnership with the ILTV network, bringing our readers a daily English-language news broadcast that will keep you up to date with all the events from Israel and the Middle East.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Broadcasting directly from Ynet's own studios in central Israel and integrating our own original reportage, ILTV offers expert insight into the biggest issues and events from the region.

ILTV broadcasting from the Ynet studios ( Photo: ILTV )

ILTV has been operating since 2015 and broadcasts a daily news edition in English on multiple TV channels around the world, with some 5.4 million daily viewers across all platforms.

( Photo: ILTV )

Ynetnews, the English-language edition of Israel's biggest news website, offers news, opinion and analysis from some of the country's leading journalists and pundits, reaching millions of readers in more than 230 countries and territories around the world.

( Photo: ILTV )

So tune in every evening to catch up on the stories making the headlines in Israel, courtesy of Ynetnews and ILTV!