Police lost control of protests over young settler’s death, official say

Israel’s defense establishment claimed on Wednesday the police are too fearful to effectively handle the violent right-wing protests sparked by the death of 17-year-old hilltop youth member.

Ahuviya Sandak was killed in a car crash on December 21 as he and several others were fleeing from police having been suspected of hurling rocks at Palestinian vehicles on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

A protest in Jerusalem and Ahuvya Sandak ( Photo: Police PR )

Ever since the incident, right-wing activists have held demonstrations every evening at various spots around the country, including in front of private homes of police officers who were involved in the incident.

The security establishment now fears violent protests and other nationalistic activity directed at the Palestinian population in the West Bank, will ignite a wave of retaliatory violence against the settlers.

Jerusalem police arrest demonstrator protesting the death of settler Ahuvia Sandak ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

“Since the death of Sandak, the level of violence against Palestinians and the security forces has reached a new level. The violence includes shoving, actual beatings and stone-throwing,” said a source within the security establishment.

“The police are reluctant to act, afraid to get out of their vehicle to stop the rioters. The settlement leaders stand by and remain silent in the face of the violence. Eventually it will be innocent settlers who will pay the price."

The scene of the crash where 17-year-old settler Ahuvia Sandak was killed ( Photo: United Hatzalah )

The source called on the settlement leaders to intervene to stop the situation from escalating further.

"Tuesday, we saw instances of violence in several locations ... in which 200-250 rioters took part in. These are no longer just youths, but adult criminals in every sense of the word,” he said.

“The hilltop youth members and other activists use severe violence against the police, while also attacking Palestinian vehicles, including those of families with children. The situation is out of control, police are too afraid to enter the flashpoint settlement of Yitzhar.”