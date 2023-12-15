IDF uncovers Hamas ambush utilizing children's cries in Hebrew

IDF footage of Hamas ambush ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF published on Friday footage of an attempted Hamas ambush in Jabaliya, where children’s dolls connected to speakers played sounds of crying in an attempt to attract soldiers in the direction of terrorists hiding in a nearby underground tunnel shaft.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"As part of searches conducted by reserve soldiers in the Strip, the troops exposed the attempted ambush that included the use of a decoy by Hamas terrorists in order to draw the forces into a tunnel shaft located close by," the military said in a statement.

2 View gallery Hamas equipment used in the ambush ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the IDF, "the ambush included speakers connected to dolls and children's backpacks located near a wide shaft leading to the underground tunnel system. The system passes through civilian structures, including a school, a clinic, and a mosque. At its center a Hamas command post was located, equipped with cameras observing our forces while connected to the clinic's electric infrastructure.

The military added that forces also identified sniper positions and observation points close by to the point of the ambush, as well as a high number of explosive charges designed to harm the soldiers.

2 View gallery IDF forces clearing out Hamas' ambush ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )