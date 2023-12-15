IDF uncovers Hamas ambush utilizing children's cries in Hebrew

The IDF published on Friday footage of an attempted Hamas ambush in Jabaliya, where children’s dolls connected to speakers played sounds of crying in an attempt to attract soldiers in the direction of terrorists hiding in a nearby underground tunnel shaft.
"As part of searches conducted by reserve soldiers in the Strip, the troops exposed the attempted ambush that included the use of a decoy by Hamas terrorists in order to draw the forces into a tunnel shaft located close by," the military said in a statement.
According to the IDF, "the ambush included speakers connected to dolls and children's backpacks located near a wide shaft leading to the underground tunnel system. The system passes through civilian structures, including a school, a clinic, and a mosque. At its center a Hamas command post was located, equipped with cameras observing our forces while connected to the clinic's electric infrastructure.
The military added that forces also identified sniper positions and observation points close by to the point of the ambush, as well as a high number of explosive charges designed to harm the soldiers.
Lt. Col. Yisrael, commander of the 8717th Battalion, described what happened on the scene while pointing out where Hamas observers and terrorists were located. "Tale a look at what's here – children’s toys, school bags," he said. "The goal is to try to lure us into noticing these things. There's a speaker here that plays children's voices, sometimes even in Hebrew, to make us think there might be hostages here."