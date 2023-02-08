Tel Aviv's oldest woman passes away at 104

Tel Aviv's oldest woman, 104-year-old Esther Lustgarten, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning surrounded by her loved ones.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Lustgarten was born in Poland in 1918 and immigrated to Israel with her family in 1924. She moved to Venezuela with her husband and children in 1951 and returned to the Holy Land in 1975.

2 View gallery Esther and her family ( Photo: Ofra Ron Mazor )

Her granddaughter, theater actress Lilian Barreto‎, spoke of the bond they shared: "I was a single child to a single mother, so my grandparents were like my second parent. My grandmother changed quite a bit during her life. She always sought out constructive criticism and asked where she needs to improve. She was an inspiring, optimistic woman."

Lustgarten only started celebrating her birthday at 93 years old. Up until that point, she didn't know when exactly her birthday was. She was the fifth child of a religious family, and her parents could not recount her exact date of birth, but her granddaughter traveled to Poland and despite the name of the street her grandmother lived on as a child had changed, she managed to track it down. Unfortunately, it was leveled during World War II.

Unrelenting, Barreto‎ then went to the city archives and found her grandmother's birth certificate, with August 8, 1918, listed as her date of birth. Ever since, the family made it a point to celebrate each birthday, up until she became the oldest living woman in Tel Aviv.

2 View gallery Esther and granddaughter Lilian Barreto‎ ( Photo: Family album )

Despite her advanced age, Barreto‎ says her grandmother remained lucid until the end.