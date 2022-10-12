Israeli man seriously hurt after e-cigarette explodes in his mouth

A man from southern Israel was seriously hurt Wednesday after an electronic cigarette he was smoking exploded, leaving a severe burn on his face.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene provided initial medical treatment before evacuating him to a hospital. He was suffering from burns to his eyes, chest and mouth.

2 View gallery Electronic cigarettes ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Report of the incident was received by MDA at 8:12am. The call detailed “a man who was likely hurt after an electronic cigarette he was smoking caught fire and burst in the man’s mouth."

Initial reports from MDA said the man’s condition was moderate but stable, and that “MDA paramedics were evacuating him to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.”

MDA paramedic Atara Maimon, who was among the first to arrive at the scene, said: “We were called to treat a youth who was laying down next to the main road. He was fully conscience, his chest was burned and his face was bleeding.

2 View gallery Soroka Medical Center ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

The Soroka Medical Center, where the man was evacuated to, said that the man’s condition has worsened and is now described as serious.