Israeli advocacy video with local actors angers South Korean government

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed dismay to the informational video produced by the Israeli Embassy in South Korea. The video, titled "If this happened to you, what would you do?", depicts a simulated attack during Christmas in the country, reminiscent of the terrorist attack that occurred on Simchat Torah. The purpose of the video is to provide the Korean public with insight into the events of October 7 in Israel and to garner empathy from the citizens of South Korea, who themselves face security challenges along their borders.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Seoul has officially stated to the AFP news agency, "While we do not condone the murder and kidnapping of Israeli citizens by Hamas, we find it inappropriate to produce and distribute a video that draws parallels to the security situation in another country." The local foreign ministry further added, "We have communicated our position to the Israeli embassy, and they have taken measures to remove the video in question."

The video that cause a storm ( )

Although the video, which the ambassador had proudly endorsed just two days prior and had garnered significant attention on various social media platforms, was indeed taken down, it had already been widely covered in the local media. The production involved collaboration with a Korean production company and featured professional actors. It received tens of thousands of views and generated numerous reactions in support of Israel.

In an effort to emphasize the significance of the video's publication, Ambassador Akiva Tor expressed the following before its removal: "Our intention was to create a video that would enhance Koreans' understanding of the conflict in Gaza and shed light on Israel's motivations."

He further acknowledged that "while many in the Korean public already sympathize with Israel, it is crucial to sustain support and remind both friends and those struggling to accept the IDF's actions of the gravity of the threat from Gaza and the necessity for Israel to address it." As the fighting in Gaza continues, the ambassador highlighted the importance of maintaining this perspective.

1 View gallery A capture from the video