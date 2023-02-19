Palestinian block roads in Jerusalem, strike over 'excess' police activity

Palestinians in east Jerusalem took to the streets early on Sunday morning and blocked roads, burned tires, and stopped residents from going to work, after declaring a general strike.

The strike was in protest of police actions inside the Shuafat refugee camp after the repeated attacks on the checkpoint there, the most recent of which resulted in the death of Border Police Staff Sergeant Asil Sawaed.

Burning tires in Shu'afat

Sawaed, a 22-year-old resident of the northern Bedouin village of Hussniyya, was killed last Monday when a local 13-year-old Palestinian lunged at him and stabbed him with a knife. The assailant was shot and killed by a security guard.

The residents blocked the road in-and-out of Shu'afat with burning tires and dumpsters, which caused a scuffle with some who wished to go to work. Police arrived on the scene and dispersed the rioters. Similar blockades followed in the neighborhoods of Isawiya, Jabel Mukaber and Silwan.

Palestinian outlaws posing for the camera

"We will continue to enforce a functional way of life for all east Jerusalem residents while maintaining law and order," a police communique said.

"We will not allow outlaws to undermine public safety and force collective punishment on peaceful residents. Any attempt to harm residents or police officers will be swiftly dealt with."