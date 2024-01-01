Pentagon draws plans to attack Houthis, report

Pentagon officials have prepared detailed plans to attack Houthi bases in Yemen, the New York Times reported on Monday. The plan includes strikes on missile and drone bases, and facilities housing fast boats like those used to attack the Maersk container vessel on Sunday, when Houthi forces attempted to board and take control of the ship.

U.S. President Joe Biden was concerned among other things, that Saudi Arabia wanted to move beyond its 8-year war in Yemen and that escalating the conflict would end the negotiated truce that came after much American effort.

According to the report, although senior officials in the Pentagon called for aggressive action to be taken against the Iran-backed group, others were concerned that a direct American strike on Houthi bases would play into Iran's hands.

“I have doubts on what strikes would do,” Adam Clements, a former U.S. Army attaché for Yemen, told the Times. “The Iran-Houthi relationship greatly benefits from conflict, so why create more?”

2 View gallery USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ( Photo: Merissa Daley / US Department of Defense / AFP )