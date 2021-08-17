IDF strikes Hezbollah outpost in Syria, state media reports

Israeli missiles struck a military outpost belonging to Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in the Quneitra province, Syrian state media reported Tuesday night.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that Iranian-backed militias were operating from the site that was attacked near the Druze town of Hadr.
So far, no casualties have been reported, but a fire broke out at the scene.
The same target was also targeted in July 2018. According to Russian news agency Sputnik in Arabic, the outpost overlooks the Golan Heights as well as Syrian territory.
Syrian state media also reported last month that the country's air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Homs province two days after intercepting another attack attributed to Israel on Al-Safirah area of southern Aleppo.
A military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the attack had caused no casualties, inflicting only material damage.
Pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel reported at the time that the target was a factory and research center, and that all the missiles were intercepted, but the Syrians did not elaborate any further.
According to other publications, the attack was aimed at a precision missile production facility which is part of Iran's efforts to supply its proxies in Syria and Lebanon with advanced arms in the event of a war against Israel.