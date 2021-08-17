Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
Strike on a military outpost belonging to Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in Syria's Quneitra province

IDF strikes Hezbollah outpost in Syria, state media reports

Syrian war monitor says Iranian-backed militias were operating from site that was attacked with missiles near Israeli border; no casualties reported, fire breaks out at scene

Yoav Zitun, Liad Osmo |
Published: 08.17.21, 22:40
Israeli missiles struck a military outpost belonging to Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in the Quneitra province, Syrian state media reported Tuesday night.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that Iranian-backed militias were operating from the site that was attacked near the Druze town of Hadr.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    מתוך תיעוד התקיפה שיוחסה לישראל בסוריה    מתוך תיעוד התקיפה שיוחסה לישראל בסוריה
    Strike on a military outpost belonging to Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in Syria's Quneitra province
    So far, no casualties have been reported, but a fire broke out at the scene.
    The same target was also targeted in July 2018. According to Russian news agency Sputnik in Arabic, the outpost overlooks the Golan Heights as well as Syrian territory.
    Syrian state media also reported last month that the country's air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Homs province two days after intercepting another attack attributed to Israel on Al-Safirah area of southern Aleppo.
    A military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the attack had caused no casualties, inflicting only material damage.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    תיעוד מהתקיפה    תיעוד מהתקיפה
    Attack attributed to Israel in Syria's Homs province last month
    Pro-Damascus Lebanese Mayadeen television channel reported at the time that the target was a factory and research center, and that all the missiles were intercepted, but the Syrians did not elaborate any further.
    According to other publications, the attack was aimed at a precision missile production facility which is part of Iran's efforts to supply its proxies in Syria and Lebanon with advanced arms in the event of a war against Israel.
    Talkbacks for this article 0