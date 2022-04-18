Jordan summons Israeli enjoy over Jerusalem riots

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday summoned Israel's Charge d'Affairs in Amman- Sami Abu Janeb, to the ministry, to discuss "Israel's recent steps in the Temple Mount".

According to Safadi, Israel's official ambassador wasn't summoned because he is not currently located in Amman.

The Jordanian foreign ministry also delivered a written condemnation of Israel's actions around the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

"If Israel does not cease its illegal actions, it will bare the responsibility for the violence that will ensue," the minister said.

In the Jordanian parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh praised those hurling stones at Israeli forces in Jerusalem.

"I praise the Palestinians and the members of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf who stand guard proudly, and those who throw stones and the Zionists who desecrater the Al Aqsa mosque with the support of the Israeli government," the prime minister said.

"Israel's efforts to change the legal and historic situation in the mosques leads to a dangerous escalation of violence and a violation of international law," he said.

Over the weekend, Israel's actions, especially those amid Friday's clashes in the Temple Mount, were condemned by Arab leaders across the board.

Amongst them were some, who have worked towards strengthening ties with Israel including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

The clashes that began on Friday morning, led to the arrest of 476 people. Police forces entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being assaulted by stone-throwing and fireworks, leading to three injured officers.

Less severe clashes ensued on Sunday as hundred of Jews were allowed access to the Temple Mount. Rioters attempted to block the entrance of Jews to the holy site with makeshift barriers, which led the police forces to pave an alternative route for the non-Muslim visitors.

Prime minister Naftali Bennett made a statement on Sunday in response to the security situation in Jerusalem, announcing that the government supports the security forces with a "free hand" and that efforts are being made to bring about an end to the violence.

"We shall continue making every effort to allow people of all religions to celebrate and observe their religious holidays in Jerusalem," said Bennett.

"We shall take care of the rioters who violate the public order and try to disrupt the holiday, and an order has been given to bolster the security on buses to the Western Wall and the Old City," he added. The order was given following the attack in which Palestinians threw stones on three buses on their way to the Western Wall, injuring seven people.

Bennett also insisted on "an order to continue measures against those who incite and spread fake news and edited videos depicting violence against Muslims, in order to ignite violence."

The prime minister emphasized that "the most important task was providing security for Israeli citizens nationwide."

A meeting was assembled to assess the current situation, including high-ranking security officials such as defense minister Benny Gantz, foreign minister Yair Lapid, public security minister Omer Bar-Lev, and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.

Meanwhile, Israel's foreign ministry criticized the Palestinian foreign ministry for "joining extremists in spreading fake news, with the purpose of escalation and violence".

The ministry made sure to continue advocating for freedom of worship in this sensitive time.