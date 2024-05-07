850 גג

Israel sends delegation to Cairo to join Qatar, US and Hamas in truce talks

Delegation made up of members of the Mossad, IDF and Shin Bet will be allowed to hear the mediators and ask questions, but not be able to really negotiate any terms

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Cairo
Hamas
Hostage Release Deal
Cease-fire
Delegations from Qatar, the United States – lead by CIA chief William Burns, and Hamas were in Cairo on Tuesday, according to high-ranking Egyptian officials speaking to local media outlets. A med-level Israeli delegation also arrived for the resumption of talks on a possible agreement on a hostage release in exchange for a cease-fire.
The delegation made up of members of the Mossad, IDF and Shin Bet will be allowed to hear the mediators and ask questions, but not be able to really negotiate any terms after they were not authorized to do so by the cabinet.
3 View gallery
מסגד ואוהלים בעיר העקורים רפיח ברצועת עזהמסגד ואוהלים בעיר העקורים רפיח ברצועת עזה
Displaced Palestinians live in the streets of Rafah
(Photo: AFP)

3 View gallery
צה"ל תוקף ברפיחצה"ל תוקף ברפיח
IDF shells Rafah
Israeli officials said that if there is no progress in the talks, Israel will move to the next stage of the offensive on Rafah, which began on Monday. "We understand that (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar is playing for time. We mustn't slow down in Rafah. It is our only chance to bring about a deal," the officials said.
Earlier, after Hamas announced Monday that it was accepting a proposal from mediators, it added new demands which Israel rejected.
Hamas says it will only free 18 hostages unless Israel agrees to end the war, according to a report on CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.
The network also said that Hamas refused to release only live hostages in the first phase of the deal and insisted that if 33 hostages were to be freed in the agreed upon categories, they would include some who were killed. The terror group also demands that Israel not be able to oppose the freeing of any prisoner from its jails, clearing the way for the release of Marwan Barghouti, who has been imprisoned for over 20 years after being convicted of multiple murders. He is considered a leading candidate to replace Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
3 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידןנשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן
Hamas official Yahya Sinwar, U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photos: SAUL LOEB / AFP, EPA, EPA)
American officials said there is room for optimism although Hamas did not actually accept the proposed deal. Still, the officials said their Monday response could be a sign of progress.
The Hamas announcement came as Israeli forces began their offensive on eastern Rafah. On Tuesday, the Israeli flag was raised on the Rafah border crossing with Egypt while troops continued their advance on the city.
In a statement on Tuesday Hamas said the offensive aimed to compound the already grave humanitarian situation in the Strip. "This crime comes after we announced that we accepted the proposed deal," the statement claimed.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""