Sirens wail as Israel remembers victims of the Holocaust

Israelis stood in silence on Wednesday while a two-minute siren was heard across the country, in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
Pedestrians stood in place, buses stopped on busy streets and cars pulled over on major highways - their drivers standing on the roads with their heads bowed.
In homes and businesses, people stopped what they were doing to pay homage to the victims of the Nazi genocide, in which a third of world Jewry was annihilated.
A wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial followed, with Israeli leaders - including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog - as well as Holocaust survivors in attendance. Other ceremonies, prayers and musical performances took place in schools, community centers and army bases around the country.
Earlier Wednesday, President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy participated in a candle-lighting ceremony in the Knesset in Jerusalem.
"I bow my head in humility and shame to the victims of the Holocaust. We must not forget and we will not forget," Bas said.
"From our historical guilt, stems a commitment. We must fight resolutely against antisemitism for all its manifestations, and we must preserve and revive the memory and pass it on to the younger generations."
The candles were placed in the Knesset lobby and Knesset members, ministers and heads of state will light candles additional candles throughout the day.