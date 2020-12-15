Channels
Photo: Benny Schwartz
From Tiberias to Eilat: Lighting storms, floods reign across Israel

Israel Meteorological Service says after a few hours of a lull in the rain in the first half of the day, showers are expected to resume in the evening hours, with flood warnings issued for coastal and low-lying areas

Danny Rup, Meir Ohayon |
Published: 12.15.20 , 10:07
Israel was bracing on Tuesday for a new bout of wintry weather after lighting and thunderstorms reigned across Israel a day earlier, spreading from north to south.
    • Flash flood warnings were issued for coastal and low-lying areas.
    Israel weather
    (Arava Regional Council)
    On Monday, heavy rainfall caused road closures in the south, including in the Arava region after the Faran River flooded.
    Flooding was also reported in the coastal areas in the center of the country and the Sharon plain - the central section of the Coastal Plain of Israel.
    Road flooded in the Arava Desert after Faran river overflows Road flooded in the Arava Desert after Faran river overflows
    Road flooded in the Arava Desert after Faran River flooded
    (Photo: Benny Schwartz)
    The storm system also reached the southernmost city of Eilat that has not seen much rain this season. A wind surfer was rescued in the Gulf of Eilat after high winds pushed him out to sea.
    Israel Meteorological Service said that after a few hours of a lull in the rain in the first half of the day, with easterly winds bringing desert dust, rainfall is expected to resume in the evening hours followed by a temperature drop and heavy winds.
    ברקים בכנרתברקים בכנרת
    Lighting storm in the Sea of Galilee
    (Photo: Alon Daisy)
    Flood warning have been issued for coastal cities as the winter storm that will impact the south and east, as well as the coastal plains, is expected to last at least two days.
    כביש 40 נחסם לתנועה מצומת מצפה רמון בעקבות הצפה על הכבישכביש 40 נחסם לתנועה מצומת מצפה רמון בעקבות הצפה על הכביש
    Police blocks road near Mitzpe Ramon after rivers flood
    (Photo: Police spokesperson)
    Snow fall is also expected on the upper levels of Mount Hermon as of Tuesday evening.

