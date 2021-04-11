Israel reached 'type of' herd immunity but children should still be vaccinated

Israel has reached a "type of" herd immunity due to its high-paced vaccination campaign but children should still be vaccinated.
Weizmann Institute's Prof. Eran Segal told Ynet there is "a benefit" to vaccinating children once the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the FDA for use on 12-15-year-olds.
"Most restrictions can be removed," he said. "With regard to Ben Gurion Airport, caution is still needed, because the Brazilian variant can break through vaccines. But it is possible to make an assessment of the risks and see how it is possible to open up Ben Gurion Airport more."