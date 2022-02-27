Ukraine's top brass send message of resilience to people amid fighting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted a picture on Sunday evening in which the two are seen smiling, followed by a cheerful message as the people wage a fierce counteroffensive against a Russian invasion of the country.
The post comes as Western officials report that Ukrainian forces and popular resistance fend off Russian advancements.
"It's impossible to break our defenders", wrote Reznikov, "Ukraine will win. We’re already winning. Therefore, we advise the occupiers to go home. It's not too late."
Earlier, a picture was leaked of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov where the three are seen socially distanced.
After three days of brutal combat, Ukraine announced on Sunday afternoon they were willing to open dialogue with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarus border. However, it was still unclear when such talks will begin, yet Russia reported that Kyiv and Moscow representatives were en route.
A Ukrainian official confirmed talks will start on Monday. Meanwhile, the U.S. welcomed the intentions to open dialogue, yet expressed uncertainty regarding Russia's participation.
President Zelensky revealed Sunday morning that Russia was losing gains made on Ukrainian soil.
"The enemy is losing the initiative, and their arrival at Belarus proves this," he said regarding Russia's call for negotiation.
Moscow, on the other hand, claimed on Saturday that its forces halted on Friday in order to allow the negotiation to ensue.
The U.S. and UK also reported that Russia is struggling to reach its military goals in Ukraine. An American security official stated that there is no indication that Russia has taken over any key cities in Ukraine, and that Russia has already sent two-thirds of the forces it massed at the Ukrainian border in the weeks leading up to the invasion.
Additional evidence of the Russians' weariness is increasing misfires in recent missile launches. Russia has launched more than 320 missiles, most of which are medium-range ballistic missiles.
The American official claimed that Russia seems to be adopting a blockade strategy in Ukraine, warning that this could lead to more collateral and civilian damage. He added that Russia didn't expect such Ukrainian resistance and expects Russia to advance at a slower pace.
Harsh battles took place in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, the regional governor attested that Ukraine has full control over the area.
He announced that the security forces "cleansed" the city of Russian presence. He also claimed that the Russian army is suffering from low morale, and some Russian soldiers have even abandoned their vehicles.
Despite growing optimism, Zelensky expressed his skepticism about peace talks with Russia bearing fruit.
"But let's try", he said, while emphasizing that Ukraine must stay "pragmatic" in order to maintain Ukraine's territorial integrity.