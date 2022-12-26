Eli Cohen's daughter appeals to UAE for help recovering Israeli spy's body from Syria

, appealed to the United Arab Emirates and its ambassador in Israel to help her bring the body of her father back to Israel from Syria, where it has been held since he was executed in Damascus in 1965.

"I am asking the Emiratis, who occupy a greater place among our country and in the international arena, to help us mediate, and to ask and reach agreements with the Syrians to return my father's body," Ben-Dor said.

Cohen was sentenced to death by a special military court in Damascus on May 8, 1965, and 10 days later was hanged publicly in the city's Al Marjeh Square. The Egyptian-born Israeli spy had successfully infiltrated Syria. His undercover work from 1961 until 1965 brought him into the country's political and military inner circle before his cover was blown.

to assist in recovering the body. Arab media reported in 2021 that Moscow was actively searching for Cohen's remains at the Yarmouk refugee camp cemetery in south Damascus, which is one of the locations in Syria where his remains are believed to be interred.

Asked whether there are any new international parties besides Russia that the family turned to, Ben-Dor said that "Russia is now very isolated in the Western world," explaining that she believes the Emirati channel can be unique and more effective.

