Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
תורים באדידס חיפה
A long line in front of Adidas store in Haifa
Health Ministry's Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis

'Long way to go' before further lockdown easing, says senior health official

Health Ministry's public health services chief says the reopening of street shops on Sunday might be last easing of virus restrictions in a while since it is being done at a time when infection rate is on the rise

Ynet |
Published: 11.08.20 , 20:23
A senior Health Ministry official said Sunday there is "a long way to go" before the government takes further steps to ease the nationwide lockdown.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter


    • Earlier in the day, Israel saw its street shops reopen for the first time in two months after the government voted to further ease the coronavirus lockdown curbs last week.
    שרון אלרעי פרייס ראש שירותי בריאות הציבור במשרד הבריאותשרון אלרעי פרייס ראש שירותי בריאות הציבור במשרד הבריאות
    Health Ministry's Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi )
    Speaking during a press conference, Health Ministry's Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said since the easing of the lockdown restrictions two weeks ago, the infection rate has increased with its coefficient now standing at 1.
    "To get to the next step of reopening, we need to get the number of verified daily infections to below 500. Right now, in order to be careful, we need to stop [further easing of restrictions]."
    She said the reopening of street shops falls on the period when the infection is on rise and will only see the full effect of the move in weeks' time.
    תורים באדידס חיפהתורים באדידס חיפה
    A long line in front of Adidas store in Haifa
    "Street shops reopened today, and I call on the people of Israel to be really careful. We can't have police and inspectors everywhere, so pay attention, the restrictions allow up to four people in each store."

    Talkbacks for this article 0