Government taps Ofir Akunis as new consul general in New York

Veteran Likud Party lawmaker Ofir Akunis was appointed as Israel's next consul general in New York. The position has remained vacant since March 2023, when Asaf Zamir resigned over differences with the Netanyahu government.

The government unanimously agreed on Sunday to disband the Intelligence Ministry and transfer its authorities to the Prime Minister's Office, and concurrently appoint the ministry’s outgoing Minister Gila Gamliel as Science, Technology and Space Minister in place of Akunis, who handed in his resignation from the Knesset to take on the consul-general role.

"I thank the prime minister for appointing me as the Science, Technology, and Space Minister and for the great trust placed in me to promote this important field at this time," Gamliel said following the decision. "In a joint decision with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and considering the political and budgetary challenges at this time, I decided to relinquish my position as Intelligence Minister, disband the ministry, and distribute its important powers."

"As Science, Technology, and Space Minister, I’ll continue to bolster Israel's technological prowess at home and abroad and promote innovation and science in the country, which is vital for Israel's economic and security growth, its national resilience, and its international standing," she said.

The government unanimously approved Akunis’ appointment to the consul general position in New York. "I leave with my head held high as a Jew, as a Zionist, as an Israeli, and this is the right order," Akunis said. "Serving the State of Israel and the Jewish people is the most important mission one can ask for. And all the more at this time, at a time that might be the most challenging Israel has faced in its history.”

Jewish Federation of New York Executive Director Eric Goldstein, said in a statement: "We congratulate Minister Ofir Akunis on his appointment as consul general in New York. In this challenging period, the unique relationship between Israel and New York is more important than ever. We look forward to having close cooperation with the new consul general."

At the end of 2023, Likud Knesset members called to shut down unnecessary government ministries against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.