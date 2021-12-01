Bennett pays first visit to official PM residence since taking office

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday paid his first-ever visit to the prime ministerial official residence in Jerusalem, some six months after taking office.
The prime minister and his family have been staying in their private residence in the city of Ra’anana due to the ongoing renovations in the building, meant to tighten and upgrade security and infrastructure.
During his tour of the residence, Bennett reportedly spoke with the renovation team about the ongoing construction work, as well as consulting with them on various changes to the building.
The prime minister also spoke with the PMO’s Director General Yair Pines, Whom he instructed to make sure the renovation process ends as soon as possible.
Currently, works are due to be completed in by mid-2022.
The opposition, on its part, frequently lambasted Bennett for continuing to live in his own private residence during his time as prime minister.
The Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street has become somewhat of a symbol in recent years.
During former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 year tenure, the Balfour residence was seen as a symbol of corruption and over-indulgence by his detractors.
The residence was also the site of frequent protests, especially between 2019 and 2021, during the four consecutive election rounds that sought to end Israel’s political deadlock, which ended with Bennett's inauguration last June.
