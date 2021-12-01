Channels
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his first visit to the Prime Minister's official residence

Bennett pays first visit to official PM residence since taking office

Prime minister and family have been living at private home in Ra’anana due to ongoing renovations in Jerusalem building, meant to tighten and upgrade security and infrastructure

Yuval Karni |
Published: 12.01.21, 16:50
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday paid his first-ever visit to the prime ministerial official residence in Jerusalem, some six months after taking office.
    • The prime minister and his family have been staying in their private residence in the city of Ra’anana due to the ongoing renovations in the building, meant to tighten and upgrade security and infrastructure.
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his first visit to the Prime Minister's official residence
    During his tour of the residence, Bennett reportedly spoke with the renovation team about the ongoing construction work, as well as consulting with them on various changes to the building.
    The prime minister also spoke with the PMO’s Director General Yair Pines, Whom he instructed to make sure the renovation process ends as soon as possible.
    The Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street, Jerusalem    The Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street, Jerusalem
    The Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street, Jerusalem
    (Photo: GPO)
    Currently, works are due to be completed in by mid-2022.
    The opposition, on its part, frequently lambasted Bennett for continuing to live in his own private residence during his time as prime minister.
    The Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street has become somewhat of a symbol in recent years.
    Anti-Netanyahu protestors demonstrating outside the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem, September 2020
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
    During former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 year tenure, the Balfour residence was seen as a symbol of corruption and over-indulgence by his detractors.
    The residence was also the site of frequent protests, especially between 2019 and 2021, during the four consecutive election rounds that sought to end Israel’s political deadlock, which ended with Bennett's inauguration last June.
