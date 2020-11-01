Israel sees serious virus cases drop below 400 for first time in weeks

Israel reported on Sunday morning the number of serious coronavirus patients in the country has dropped below 400 for the first time in weeks.
The Health Ministry said at the moment 399 patients are suffering from serious symptoms, of whom 176 are ventilated. The official death toll from coronavirus-related complications has gone up to 2,541.
The ministry said that on Saturday 218 people tested positive for COVID-19 after only 7,946 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 2.9%.
The infection rate represents a slight increase from the same figure reported over the past few days, which officials estimate is down to limited testing.
In Majdal Shams, a Druze town in the southern foothills of Mt. Hermon, the contagion rate now stands at 13.3%, almost five times higher than the national average. The government has imposed a full lockdown on the town in an effort to bring the infection rate down.
There are currently 10,473 active COVID-19 patients in the country. At least 1,593 of them reside in Jerusalem, 438 live in Tel Aviv, 379 in Bnei Brak, 264 in Netanya, 244 in Ashdod, 209 in Nazareth, 209 in Haifa, 190 in Petah Tikva, 183 in Be'er Sheva, 173 in Bat Yam, 171 in Holon, 165 in Rishon Lezion, 142 in Modi'in Illit, 128 in Hadera, 116 in Ashkelon, 113 in Shefar'am, 110 in Acre, 107 in Taibeh, 106 in Umm al-Fahm, 104 in Majdal Shams and 102 in Beitar Illit.