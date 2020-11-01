Israel sees serious virus cases drop below 400 for first time in weeks

Israel reported on Sunday morning the number of serious coronavirus patients in the country has dropped below 400 for the first time in weeks.

The Health Ministry said at the moment 399 patients are suffering from serious symptoms, of whom 176 are ventilated. The official death toll from coronavirus-related complications has gone up to 2,541.

Coronavirus testing center in Tel Aviv set up for teaching staff ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The ministry said that on Saturday 218 people tested positive for COVID-19 after only 7,946 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 2.9%.

The infection rate represents a slight increase from the same figure reported over the past few days, which officials estimate is down to limited testing.

In Majdal Shams, a Druze town in the southern foothills of Mt. Hermon, the contagion rate now stands at 13.3%, almost five times higher than the national average. The government has imposed a full lockdown on the town in an effort to bring the infection rate down.

Roadblocks at the entrance to Majdal Shams ( Photo: AFP )