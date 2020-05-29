Nearly 100,000 Israelis spend Shavuot on Sea of Galilee

Nearly 100,000 Israelis spent the Shavuot holiday around the shores of the Sea of Galilee, causing heavy congestions around the great lake.
At noon, the Kinneret City Association said that all 15 of the union's beaches were at full capacity and asked other travelers not to come.
The union beaches maintain a relatively limited number of vacationers so to uphold social distancing.
The three hotels on the kibbutzim around the Sea of Galilee - Maagan, Ein Gev and Ginosar - had extremely high occupancy rates.