Ohana invites external advisor to the coronavirus Cabinet, Blue & White, Mandelblit objects

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked to bring Prof. Aviad Bakshi, a former Hesder Yeshiva teacher, as an outside advisor to a discussion of the Knesset's coronavirus Cabinet, so that he could present a different opinion on the subject of the demonstrations during the pandemic.
Blue & White vehemently objected and did not permit Bakshi's participation. "The Israeli government has only one qualified legal advisor. We will not allow the politicization of the work of the professional echelon in the government," said Blue & White in a statement.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit also opposed the summons of Prof. Bakshi, saying that "such a thing has not happened in all the years of government work."