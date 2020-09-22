Ohana invites external advisor to the coronavirus Cabinet, Blue & White, Mandelblit objects

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked to bring Prof. Aviad Bakshi, a former Hesder Yeshiva teacher, as an outside advisor to a discussion of the Knesset's coronavirus Cabinet, so that he could present a different opinion on the subject of the demonstrations during the pandemic.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked to bring Prof. Aviad Bakshi, a former Hesder Yeshiva teacher, as an outside advisor to a discussion of the Knesset's coronavirus Cabinet, so that he could present a different opinion on the subject of the demonstrations during the pandemic.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked to bring Prof. Aviad Bakshi, a former Hesder Yeshiva teacher, as an outside advisor to a discussion of the Knesset's coronavirus Cabinet, so that he could present a different opinion on the subject of the demonstrations during the pandemic.