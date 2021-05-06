Lapid touts unity in first speech as PM-designate

In his first speech as prime minister-designate, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid called for unity, saying Israel has had enough of internal divisions and hostility.
"We have had enough anger, we have had enough hate, we have had enough fighting," said Lapid, who was tapped Wednesday by President Reuven Rivlin to try to form the next government.
"Israel is a wounded country. It needs peace, it needs unity, it must have - needs - a functioning government. Israel is tired of quarrels. The people of Israel look at its politicians and ask themselves: 'When will they stop fighting and go to work for us?' And my answer is: now," he said.