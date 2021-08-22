Bennett vows Israel will 'settle score' after soldier critically injured on Gaza border

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel "will settle the score with those who harm our troops and citizens," ollowing riots on the Gaza border fence that resulted in a soldier being critically injured,

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Twenty-one-year-old Border Police Staff Sergent Barel Hadaria Shmueli was injured on Saturday when a man shot him in the head with a pistol from point-blank range using a gap in the border wall.

4 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

He was evacuated to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center intensive care unit, where he underwent several surgeries and continues to be in critical condition.

In retaliation for the incident, the IDF attacked several weapons and storage and manufactory facilities belonging to Hamas overnight.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett said security forces were prepared for any development in the Gaza Strip.

4 צפייה בגלריה Border Police Staff Sargent Barel Hadaria Shmueli critically wounded on Gaza border Saturday ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

"I want to send my wishes and prayers for Hadaria's speedy recovery," Bennet said. "The IDF conducted extensive strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to the shooting," he said.

"Last week, I conducted a situation assessment in the Gaza Division, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. I can inform you that the IDF, the Southern Command and the Gaza Division are prepared and ready for any scenario," he said.

Bennett said he and a small delegation will be travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. The duration of the visit and the size of the delegation will be dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The timing of the meeting with Biden is very important and comes at a critical point regarding Iran," he said. "Tehran is increasing its Uranium enrichment and has substantially shortened the time needed to accumulate material for a nuclear bomb. We've inherited a complex situation," he said.

4 צפייה בגלריה The Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran in December 2020 ( Photo: AFP )

"Iran is behaving aggressively in the region and my message to Biden is that it must be stopped. It must not be given a lifeline by the U.S. rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal," he added.

"We will present a plan that we have spent months constructing to block Iran's nuclear ambitions and their belligerence in the region," the prime minister said.

Bennett told ministers that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be a guest in the cabinet meeting upon his return.

4 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, who delivered an invitation to meet with President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, last week ( Photo: GPO )

"I will also travel to Egypt to meet President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi who extended his invitation with the aim of solidifying and bolstering relations with nations in the Middle East," he said.