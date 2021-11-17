IDF troops force Palestinian kids out of bed to be illegally photographed

Video taken by human rights activists and revealed on Wednesday shows IDF soldiers photographing Palestinian children in the middle of the night in Hebron.

The incident took place in September during an IDF operation in an area of the city controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

According to an activist from the B'tselem Human Rights group, soldiers entered a Palestinian family home late at night and demanded that the children be woken and taken out of their beds.

The adults in the residence quickly complied with the demand of the troops and ushered the 13 frightened children to the balcony where they were made to stand in line.

An officer is heard saying that the children are being photographed — a violation of directives as they were all minors — due to a stone-throwing attack in the area but provided no claim that any member of the family was involved.

The officer told the kids to say "cheese", as if documenting a happy event, after which the troops left the residence.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the Israeli military was using facial recognition smartphone technology to compile a database of Palestinian residents in the West Bank.

The paper quoted a soldier recounting how his unit was tasked with taking as many pictures as possible in the city of Hebron, using old army smartphones.

In addition, the military-installed face-scanning cameras in Hebron to identify Palestinians, as well as provide real-time monitoring of the city.

IDF spokesperson said in a statement released in response to questions that the family's house was used by stone-throwers.

"Troops entered the residents where suspects were observed in order to identify the stone-throwers. While in the home, they photographed the minors to assist their investigation. The officer on the scene acted in contradiction to regulations," the IDF said adding that disciplinary measures were taken against him.

"The IDF reaffirmed their regulations to the troops in order to prevent similar incidents in the future."

B'tselem said the incident shows the "insane randomness of Palestinian lives under occupation and how easily soldiers violate their rights, even those of elementary school children, seen as potential criminals."











