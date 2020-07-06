Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, has died Italian news agency ANSA said on Monday. He was 91.

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, has died Italian news agency ANSA said on Monday. He was 91.

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, has died Italian news agency ANSA said on Monday. He was 91.

Ansa said Morricone had broken his femur some days ago and died during the night in a clinic in Rome.

Ansa said Morricone had broken his femur some days ago and died during the night in a clinic in Rome.

Ansa said Morricone had broken his femur some days ago and died during the night in a clinic in Rome.