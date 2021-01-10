Police nab officer suspected of obstructing justice in fatal crash

One of the police officers involved in the incident which resulted in the death of Israeli teen Ahuvya Sandak last month was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of obstructing justice.
Sandak, 16, died in a car crash after the vehicle he was traveling in with his friends flipped during a police chase. Sandak and the other youths in the car reportedly fled police after they were spotted throwing rocks at Palestinian cars.
Meanwhile, police have arrested five demonstrators who attacked officers and threw rocks at them in protest of the suspect's arrest.