Israel, UAE reach understanding on banking and finances

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached understandings about cooperation in the fields of banking and finance.

As part of the understandings, both countries will establish a joint committee to promote cooperation in the field of finance and investments.

