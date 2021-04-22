Pope meets with Lebanon's PM-designate, urges end of crises

Pope Francis met Thursday with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and urged all of Lebanon's political leaders to "urgently commit themselves to the benefit of the nation," the Vatican said.

Francis also reaffirmed during the 30-minute audience his desire to visit Lebanon as soon as conditions permit, according to a statement from the Vatican spokesman.

