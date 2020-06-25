Ministers place closure on Ashdod, Bat Yam

Ministers placed closures and restrictions on a number of Israeli cities on Thursday.
Three areas of Ashdod are closed, including shutting down the area's education institutions and prohibiting the gathering of more than 10 people.
In Bat Yam, schools for children grade 5 and over are closed and there is also a prohibition against gather in groups larger than 10 people. Police will increase enforcement at weddings and other venues.
In contrast, restrictions are being lifted from the neighborhoods of Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa and Rahat. Rather, there will be increased enforcement in the area.