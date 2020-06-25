Ministers place closure on Ashdod, Bat Yam

Ministers placed closures and restrictions on a number of Israeli cities on Thursday.

Three areas of Ashdod are closed, including shutting down the area's education institutions and prohibiting the gathering of more than 10 people.

