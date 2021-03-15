Hezi Levi to quit Health Ministry DG post after less than a year

Health care sources said that in recent weeks Prof. Levi has held talks with some of his peers and expressed his desire to leave the position over the heavy workload and constant pressure.

The sources believe that even if Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who appointed him, remains in office after the elections and asks Levi to continue working as the director general, he will likely refuse.

The professor will likely opt to go back to his previous post as the CEO of Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which he held since 2012. Before taking up the role of the director general, Levi had been "furloughed" by the hospital, providing him a legal loophole in case he decides to come back.

