Israel frees Palestinian boycott activist from detention

The Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel said on Monday that a campaign organizer has been released without charge by Israel after more than two weeks in detention.

The BDS campaign said Mahmoud Nawajaa was on his way back to the West Bank.

Protesters in the West Bank city of Ramallah calling for the release of Mahmoud Nawajaa ( Photo: AP )

“They cannot break us because they cannot crush an idea or counter our strategy, despite all the financial, intelligence, political, diplomatic and propaganda resources they’ve invested,” Nawajaa said in a statement.

The Shin Bet security agency said Nawajaa was arrested on July 30 on suspicion of unspecified “security offenses.” It said the suspicions were not connected to his boycott activities. The Shin Bet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BDS protests in New York City ( Photo: Reuters )

The BDS campaign advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel to protest what it says is Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Israel says the BDS movement’s nonviolent message masks a deeper agenda that aims to delegitimize and even destroy the country.

Last week, dozens of Palestinians protested in the West Bank city of Ramallah calling for Nawajaa’s release.