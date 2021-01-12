France condemns Israel's plan to build more settler homes in West Bank

France on Tuesday condemned Israel's plan to advance construction of 800 more Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank in a move to cement the projects shortly before pro-settlement U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

France on Tuesday condemned Israel's plan to advance construction of 800 more Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank in a move to cement the projects shortly before pro-settlement U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

France on Tuesday condemned Israel's plan to advance construction of 800 more Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank in a move to cement the projects shortly before pro-settlement U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.