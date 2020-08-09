Donors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon

World powers agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide "major resources" to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to fail Lebanon's people.
Lebanon was already mired in political and financial crisis before Tuesday's port explosion that killed 158 people.
Foreign countries demanded transparency over how the aid is used, wary of writing blank cheques to a government viewed by its own people as deeply corrupt. Some are concerned about the influence of Iran through the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.