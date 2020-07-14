Israeli investigators: No footage of shooting of Palestinian

Justice Ministry on Tuesday confirmed there is no footage of the shooting of an autistic Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police, saying that security cameras in the area were not operating properly at the time.
The admission marked a setback in the investigation and raised suspicions from the man's family about the integrity of the probe.
Eyad Hallaq, who was 32, was fatally shot just inside Jerusalem's Old City on May 30 as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended.