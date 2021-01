Reviving Iran's nuclear deal must happen within the coming weeks, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday after Tehran resumed 20% uranium enrichment and its parliament threatened to reduce access for inspectors in February.

