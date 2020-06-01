Netanyahu: We won’t let cops break into homes without a warrant

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday was defending a piece of controversial legislation meant to give the government emergency powers to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
Among the powers is a clause allowing police to enter homes without a warrant. Netanyahu said that “we won’t allow cops to break into people’s homes without a warrant.”
“We’ll find the appropriate balance between the need to enforce guidelines and the need to protect the privacy rights of Israeli citizens. We are aware that the public thinks we will unravel this balance — we haven’t done that so far and will not do it,” he said at a Likud faction meeting.