Russian Human Rights Commissioner visits Naama Issachar in prison

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalova visited Naama Issachar on Thursday in the Moscow prison.
Issachar's lawyer, Vadim Klugbant, said that the commissioner told Naama that she was "glad the story was about to end."
He also said: "We talked to Naama about the affairs of the day for about an hour, she feels good. This is a young woman, very strong and smart. She is a fighter."
According to him, Issachar received her mother Yaffa's messages beautifully, after she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier.
First published: 18:09 , 01.23.20