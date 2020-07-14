Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Two Algerian men were detained in an anti-terrorism raid in Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Tuesday morning, police said.
The two Algerians were part of a cell, under investigation since 2017, which was planning an attack with explosives in Barcelona, the regional Catalan police said in a statement, adding that the cell had now been fully disbanded.
"The investigation has allowed us to identify the areas in which the terrorist cell had planned to act, as well as determine that the group had already begun to gain capacity on how to make explosive devices and how to obtain the war weapons they needed to carry out their attack," police said.