Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau on Wednesday agreed in principle to synagogues having to be closed to worshipers as part of the country's response to the growing spread of coronavirus.

Lau said that if medical professionals decide it would be the right thing to do he would support their decision to ban worship indoors in synagogues.

