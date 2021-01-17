Israel counts more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 4,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night.
As the country counts 4,005 victims to the pandemic, 24 of them on Sunday alone, January 2021 became the second deadliest month since the outbreak of the pandemic with 661 deaths recorded so far. Only October 2020 was more prolific with 956 Israelis succumbing to the disease.
Health authorities also reported 3,541 new cases of coronavirus were detected out of 81,044 tests conducted since midnight.
There were 1,177 coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition and 282 of them were on ventilators.