Israel counts more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 4,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night.

More than 4,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night.

More than 4,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night.