Israelis brace for windy and rainy weekend after unusual hot spell

Israelis brace for a spell of inclement weather as another cold front is set to hit the country over the weekend after a period of unusually hot temperatures.

The Meteo-tech meteorological company said light rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday, accompanied by strong easterly winds.

In southern parts of the country, the weather will be dry and misty with a possibility of sandstorms.

Clouds over Mount Arbel National Park ( Photo: Nature and Park Authority )

In the evening hours, the weather will become stormy all throughout the country. The winds will be especially strong, reaching the speed of up to 100 kph (62 mph) in some areas.

Flooding is expected in southern rivers, in the Negev and Arava regions as well as the Dead Sea - where heavy showers are likely.

"A storm with tropical characteristics is on its way to Israel,” said Meteorologist Tzahi Waxman from Meteo-Tech. “Wind and rainfall records might be broken. There is concern about widespread flooding."

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 26 degrees celsius during the day Thursday to just 17 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar, with a range of 30 degrees during the day and 15 degrees at night.

Flooding in southern Israel ( Photo: Ella Arad )

In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 30 degrees throughout the day to 13 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 24 degrees during the day and falling to 11 degrees overnight.

In the southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will remain relatively warm with 30 degrees during the day and 18 at night.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be stormy, and the temperatures will drop to below seasonal average. The storms will be accompanied by heavy gusts, showers and thunder in some areas.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds and the temperatures will begin to climb.