Israel's shortage of teachers bring unqualified staff to class

The Knesset Research and Information Center warned in a new report, that the shortage of teachers in Israel's education system was only due to increase, negatively impacting students.

According to the study, 58% of all school principals, said they are lacking skilled teachers and fill the position with unqualified staff.

Some 42% say they have reduced study hours and 33% say they have suspended certain subjects, hoping to offer them to students in the following year.

"We are dealing with the shortage by trying to find creative ways to solve the problem, including hiring underqualified teachers, reducing study time or compromising on standards," Iris Doron, head of high-school principal's department in the teacher's union said.

A principal of a central Israeli high-school said she has had to hire unqualified teachers to teach English and civic studies. "I had no choice," she said. "In other subjects we reduced the number of hours in class so that at least some of the material is taught to students. I am aware of the consequences of my decision, but I had no option," she said.

Another principle said her colleagues complain about the problem daily. "They hire people who do not have training or a teacher's certificate just so that students are supervised by an adult," she said

"This is the most basic form of babysitting which is harmful to students," she said. "Principals are abandoned by the ministry. They are forced to fill the classrooms, anyway they can. This increases violence among the kids who are missing out on learning or picking up bad learning habits. The education system cannot be as it is and claim to be educating," she said.

The Central Bureau of Statistics found that by 2026, Israel will need 24,000 new teachers. Member of Knesset Ofer Cassif , who serves on the Knesset's Committee on Education, said the shortage of teachers is a result of a failed government policy. "Teachers and students have been neglected, their pay is low, as is their social status, and classes are overcrowded. Without a drastic change in pay for teachers and in policy, we will all pay the price," he said.








