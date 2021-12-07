Syria says fires put out at Latakia's port after Israeli 'aggression'

Fires caused by Israeli "aggression" at Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday have been extinguished, although they left material damage and the status of any casualties was unclear, state media said.

Five explosions rocked the city after the Israeli "aggression" hit the port's container yard, sending fire trucks racing to the site, Syrian state television said.

The Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports, a military spokesman said.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel has said repeatedly it will not allow neighboring Syria to become a launchpad for its foe Iran.

On November 24 , an alleged Israeli missile strike in the west of Homs province killed five people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In two separate alleged Israeli attacks in October, five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed near the Syrian capital Damascus while nine pro-government fighters were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, the Britain-based war monitor said.