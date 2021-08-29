Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
פלסטיני יורה לכיוון חיילים בהפגנה על גדר גבול עזה
A Palestinian gunman fires through a hollow in the Gaza border wall, critically injuring an Israeli Border Police member on August 21
Border Police Staff Sargent Barel Hadaria Shmueli critically wounded on Gaza border Saturday

Condition of soldier wounded on Gaza border 'significantly worsens'

Soroka Medical Center officials say condition of Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was seriously wounded by gunfire during riots in Gaza last weekend, is still critical; thousands hold mass prayer for his recovery outside hospital

Ilana Curiel |
Published: 08.29.21, 20:29
The condition of Israeli soldier critically wounded during violent riots on the Gaza border last week has "significantly worsened," the hospital where he is treated said Sunday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Officials at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva said his condition continues to be critical.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    בראל חדריה שמואלי, בן 21 מבאר יעקב    בראל חדריה שמואלי, בן 21 מבאר יעקב
    Border Police Staff Sargent Barel Hadaria Shmueli critically wounded on Gaza border Saturday
    (Photo: Border Police spokesperson)
    Border Police Staff Sergeant Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, was wounded on August 21 when a Hamas operative shot him in the head with a pistol from point-blank range using a gap in the border wall.
    He was promptly taken to Be'er Sheva hospital's intensive care unit where he underwent several surgeries.
    Thousands of people participated last week in a mas Selichot Prayer - usually held in synagogues before the High Holidays and on fast days - outside Soroka Medical Center to pray for Shmueli's recovery.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    פלסטיני יורה לכיוון חיילים בהפגנה על גדר גבול עזה    פלסטיני יורה לכיוון חיילים בהפגנה על גדר גבול עזה
    A Palestinian gunman fires through a hollow in the Gaza border wall, critically injuring an Israeli Border Police member on August 21
    "Thank you to all the people of Israel for their support and love and devotion and prayers and blessings," said the soldier’s mother, Nitza Shmueli. "I came to realize just how much the people of Israel vouch for each other. How much free love there is. How much my son is the son of all the people of Israel."
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week visited Shmueli in the hospital. "He follows the case personally," Nitza said. "He expressed a lot of pain and empathy and was very attentive to us and sensitive to our pain."
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    עימותים בין צה"ל לפלסטינים ליד גדר הגבול עם עזה    עימותים בין צה"ל לפלסטינים ליד גדר הגבול עם עזה
    Palestinians riot on the Israel-Gaza border wall on Saturday
    (Photo: AP)
    Following the incident, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed that Israel "will settle the score with those who harm our troops and citizens."
    Shortly after the prime minister's speech, the IDF attacked in retaliation several Hamas targets, including arms depots and manufacturing facilities, across the Gaza Strip.

    Talkbacks for this article 0