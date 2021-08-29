Condition of soldier wounded on Gaza border 'significantly worsens'

The condition of Israeli soldier critically wounded during violent riots on the Gaza border last week has "significantly worsened," the hospital where he is treated said Sunday.
Officials at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva said his condition continues to be critical.
Border Police Staff Sergeant Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, was wounded on August 21 when a Hamas operative shot him in the head with a pistol from point-blank range using a gap in the border wall.
He was promptly taken to Be'er Sheva hospital's intensive care unit where he underwent several surgeries.
Thousands of people participated last week in a mas Selichot Prayer - usually held in synagogues before the High Holidays and on fast days - outside Soroka Medical Center to pray for Shmueli's recovery.
"Thank you to all the people of Israel for their support and love and devotion and prayers and blessings," said the soldier’s mother, Nitza Shmueli. "I came to realize just how much the people of Israel vouch for each other. How much free love there is. How much my son is the son of all the people of Israel."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week visited Shmueli in the hospital. "He follows the case personally," Nitza said. "He expressed a lot of pain and empathy and was very attentive to us and sensitive to our pain."
Following the incident, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed that Israel "will settle the score with those who harm our troops and citizens."
Shortly after the prime minister's speech, the IDF attacked in retaliation several Hamas targets, including arms depots and manufacturing facilities, across the Gaza Strip.